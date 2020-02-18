



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sources say President Trump’s campaign team is exploring a campaign trip to Beaver County this spring.

They’re looking into the possibility of coming in late March or early April, at least two sources tell KDKA’s Jon Delano.

Community College of Beaver County confirms that the Trump campaign has reached out to them about the availability of the Golden Dome, the college’s athletic and recreational center, which can accommodate 3,000 to 5,000 people.

CCBC has given the Trump campaign several dates in early April when the Dome is available and is awaiting word back from the campaign on if and when an event will be scheduled.

President Trump toured the Shell cracker plant this summer, touting the administration’s role in energy development and claiming Democrats have abandoned Beaver County values. President Trump won Beaver County by 18.5 points in 2016.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Beaver County in December.

