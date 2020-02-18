PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A series of town halls events across the Pittsburgh area are going to focus on listening to local veterans and using their feedback to improve VA care.
Hosted by VA Pittsburgh Health Care System, the town hall events will be open to the public.
According to a press release, employees will also be available to offer help with individual questions and conerns.
Here’s the full list of locations, dates and times:
Feb. 19 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Beaver County VA Clinic
300 Brighton Ave.
Suite 110
Rochester, Pa. 15074
March 3 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Washington County VA Clinic
95 West Beau St.
Crossroads Center, Suite 200
Washington, Pa. 15301
March 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Fayette County VA Clinic
627 Pittsburgh Rd., Suite 2
Uniontown, Pa. 15401
March 12 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Westmoreland County VA Clinic
5274 Route 30
Suite 10
Greensburg, Pa. 15601
March 18 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Belmont County VA Clinic
67800 Mall Ring Rd.
Ohio Valley Mall, Suite 215
St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950
You must log in to post a comment.