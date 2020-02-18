PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pens have taken yet another blow on the injury front as the team pushes toward the postseason.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Tuesday morning that forward Zach Aston-Reese is marked week-to-week with a lower body injury.

Aston-Reese was injured in the second period of the matchup with the Detroit Red Wings Sunday afternoon and did not return to the game.

Meanwhile, forward Dominik Kahun could be returning to the lineup as soon as tonight. He is marked as a game-time decision against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kahun has missed multiple games since with a concussion.

The Pens take on the Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena tonight at 7:00 p.m.