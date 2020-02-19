



KITTANNING (KDKA) — State police have filed homicide charges against a Washington DC man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man and a woman in Armstrong County in 2017.

State Police and the Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the filing of charges in the case.

WATCH: DA’s News Conference —

Kevin Lemont Ware, of Washington DC, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide, as well as burglary, robbery, criminal trespass, reckless endangerment and firearms violations.

Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton says Ware is in custody in the Washington DC area. He will be extradited back to Armstrong County to face those charges.

The double shooting happened back in November of 2017 at a home on West Fifth Street in Parks Township, right outside of Vandergrift.

The victims 29-year-old Dwayne Klingensmith and 21-year-old Heather Swiklinski were found dead on an upstairs floor of the home. Investigators say autopsies revealed the two died of gunshot wounds.

State police said a 1-year-old boy was left unharmed in his crib nearby. The couple was the child’s parents.

Several hours passed between the time of the murders and when a family member discovered the gruesome scene.

According to investigators, the shooting may have been drug-related.

“The affidavit, which has been filed with the criminal charges, alleges that the shooting was a drug-related shooting,” said Charlton.

They also say Ware lived in the Pittsburgh area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation has been ongoing since then.

In April of 2018, police charged a man with concealing or destroying evidence and tampering with evidence in the case.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.