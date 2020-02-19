Comments
BALDWIN (KDKA) — A 21-year-old has been charged with criminal homicide after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed in a Baldwin home.
Around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, Allegheny County 911 received a call for a male found deceased in his home.
Baldwin Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Vernon Avenue.
Officers discovered the victim, a 28-year old man.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jeremy Dentel.
Officials said that he was shot once on Saturday at approximately 6:12 p.m.
On Wednesday, Adam Rosenberg was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, firearm violations and tampering with evidence.
He is in the Allegheny County Jail.
