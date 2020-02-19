



ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A member of the Aliquippa School Board is accused of threatening to stab two seventh-grade students with scissors.

KDKA went to Aileen Gilbert’s Aliquippa home on Wednesday afternoon to see if she had anything to say about the allegations made against her.

Gilbert is accused of threatening to hurt two students at the Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School.

Gilbert didn’t come outside to share her side of the story.

Another man came outside to talk to KDKA instead.

“Respect her privacy right now,” he said.

A parent is accusing Gilbert of threatening to hurt two seventh-graders at Aliquippa Junior HS.

The alleged incident happened at the beginning of February.

While police won’t say much, they are taking the allegations seriously.

“We pretty much handle it just like we would anyone else being threatened with harm or anything like that. We are going to investigate it and try to get to the bottom of it, file appropriately charges if necessary,” said Sgt. Steven Roberts with the Aliquippa Police.

A mother of one of the students allegedly threatened told KDKA that Gilbert threatened to stab the two students with scissors.

That parent said Gilbert was taking care of a crying student in the hallway, so she went into the classroom to try and figure out what happened.

That’s when she allegedly threatened the students after they wouldn’t give her their names.

Police said they are still investigating what sparked the alleged threat and couldn’t confirm whether or not scissors were actually involved.

The Aliquippa Police said they’re conducting a joint investigation with county detectives.

KDKA reached out to the superintendent of the district for a response to these allegations and if any action will be taken, but hasn’t heard back.