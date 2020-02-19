Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The state Game Commission says there were more deer with chronic wasting disease last year than the year before.
Nearly 150 deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease last year.
The game commission is working on a plan to tackle the problem. They say they, along with hunters and landowners, have a responsibility to protect deer and elk.
The proposal says they need to manage chronic wasting disease more aggressively, and the plan may include hunters being allowed to harvest additional deer in hard-hit areas.
Hunters can comment on the proposal until February 29.
You can read the full proposal here and fill out a comment form here.
