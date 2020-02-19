  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The days of late-night grocery shopping is coming to an end in certain locations around Pittsburgh.

Giant Eagle has recently decided to shift four stores away from being open 24-hours per day.

“We recently made the decision to shift additional legacy 24-hour locations in Monroeville, Ross (McIntyre Square), Shaler, and Washington to operating hours that vary, by store and by day, between 5:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.,” said Richard Roberts, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle, in an email to KDKA. “These changes will begin on Sunday, February 16.”

Roberts also added that the decision was made through reviewing shopping trends and found that “the majority of our supermarkets operate during hours between 5:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.”

Locations

  • 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, Pa. 15146
  • 8080 McIntyre Square Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15237
  • 1571 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, Pa. 15116
  • 331 Washington Road, Washington, Pa. 15301
