PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Browns offensive lineman is in a heap of trouble with Border Patrol according to reports.

TMZ reports that Greg Robinson was arrested on Monday at the Sierra Blanca border checkpoint near the U.S.–Mexico border.

“Browns’ Greg Robinson Arrested By Border Patrol with a Bunch of Marijuana”

The police report says he was found with a lot of marijuana at the checkpoint and the jail records show he is facing a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute.

Robinson was the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Robinson signed with the Browns in 2018.

According to NFL Network, Cleveland was not planning on signing him this offseason, as he is set to become a free agent.

“Greg Robinson will be a free agent next month and the #Browns had no intention of re-signing him anyway, I’m told. One fewer headache in Cleveland.”