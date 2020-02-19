  • KDKA TVOn Air

HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police and SWAT were called to the scene of a domestic incident in Hazelwood on Tuesday night.

According to police, a female victim was claiming a man inside a house on Winston Street had assaulted her with a handgun. She said she wasn’t sure if he or anyone else were still inside the home.

When police demanded anyone inside leave the home, they received no answer. As a precaution, they called SWAT officers to the scene.

Officers then searched the home and found it was empty.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police are investigating this incident.

