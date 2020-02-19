



UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Keith Bradshaw is set to be arraigned at the booking center in Uniontown Wednesday morning.

According to police, he shot and killed a man before abducting that man’s girlfriend’s teenage son.

Bradshaw was taken into custody in Chambersburg on Tuesday and his alleged accomplice, 38-year-old Majorie Kay, was arrested in Connellsville.

Police say the two jumped a fence Tuesday morning with the intent of abducting 16-year-old Damion Mickey.

However, William Stewart, Mickey’s mother’s boyfriend, caught the two. Police said Bradshaw shot and killed Stewart and took off with Mickey.

Mickey’s mom tells KDKA that Bradshaw was having an inappropriate relationship with her son and that he wanted nothing more to do with Bradshaw.

“I do believe in an argument he was trying to stop them from taking Damien and that’s when it happened,” said Heather Mickey, the victim’s girlfriend. “I see my man dead, I tried to wake him up, I kept saying, ‘babe, babe,’ and I just started screaming and I couldn’t breathe.”

After the alleged abduction, police issued an Amber Alert for Mickey. Then, the two were quickly found in Chambersburg and brought back to Connellsville.

Bradshaw is charged with homicide and kidnapping.

He is being held at the Fayette County Prison and will be brought to the booking center for arraignment.

