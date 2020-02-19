PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A diner in the Hill District stands frozen in time staying true to their customers.

Mikey Hood visited Grandma B’s Diner to talk with owner Dorian Moorefield about what makes his diner so special.

Not much has changed throughout the 10 years the diner has been around. It has only changed a couple of items on the menu, without much fluctuation in its prices.

The diner is named after Moorefield’s 98-year-old grandmother, formerly a baker. Moorefield’s grandmother always wanted to open her own place, so when Moorefield opened his diner, they decided to make her the namesake.

Moorefield showcased some of the dishes available at Grandma B’s such as the steak breakfast meal, complete with steak, eggs and home fries, the “Dirty Grits,” made with sauteed vegetables, a secret blend of spices and cheese, and lastly, one of their specials, “Chicken Loaded” created after a customer had requested a salad with no vegetables.

Grandma B’s isn’t just about the food, but also the customers and the conversations.

“These small outfits, whether it’s in New York or Philadelphia, there is usually a personality behind the product, and people usually come for the food, as well as the personality,” said Moorefield.

Grandma B’s has seen visitors like Anthony Bourdain, Tyler Boyd, and various NFL players.