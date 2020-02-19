WEST ALLEGHENY (KDKA) — A local student is charged with one count of making terroristic threats after saying he was going to attack Bedford Elementary School.

On Wednesday, the Bedford Area School District said they received a tip through the state’s Safe2Say program that involved violence toward the elementary school.

The tip, from a parent of a fifth-grader, showed a Snapchat message between Bedford Elementary students and another individual.

School officials determined the individual was outside the school district and then learned the individual was a West Allegheny School District student.

The West Allegheny SD student said he was going to attack the elementary school on Wednesday.

The student later admitted to the threats and is now charged with a felony 3 terroristic threat charge, the Bedford SD said.

The student has not been identified yet.

