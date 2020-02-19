



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– After missing Tuesday night’s game with an illness, Evgeni Malkin has some hopeful news for the short trip to Toronto.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan confirms that Malkin will make the trip to Toronto with the team with the intentions of playing if he feels better.

“Geno Malkin is making the trip to Toronto.”

Malkin participated in warm-ups Tuesday night before leaving the ice right before the game at PPG Paints arena.

The Pens did not skip a beat with Malkin out of the lineup, as they took down the Maple Leafs 5-2. One of the goals scored in the game came off the stick of forward Anthony Angello, who took Malkin’s spot in the lineup.

The Pens complete the home-in-home with Toronto in Canada Thursday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.