PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On February 19, 1968, King Friday was worried.
Lady Elaine had made changes to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe. This led to King Friday imposing new rules and restrictions on make-believe.
That was 31 seasons, 894 episodes and 52 years ago when Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood premiered on WQED.
From 1968, until 2001, Fred Rogers taught the children of America how to care, how to love, and how to face their fears all through his gentle charm and compassion.
Families all around the country were introduced to King Friday XIII, Lady Elaine Fairchilde, and Daniel Striped Tiger. They watched as the Neighborhood Trolley took them to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.
For 30 years, Fred Rogers sang songs, voiced characters, and filmed the show all from the WQED studios in Pittsburgh.
Rogers died on February 27, 2003, just about two years after the show’s final episode aired in August 2001.
