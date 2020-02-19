



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Nalani Johnson when she was abducted last summer, but the little girl was killed before authorities could find her.

A new bill introduced by state Rep. Tony DeLuca of Allegheny would amend state Amber Alert laws to require the Missing Endangered Person Advisory System to be activated as soon as a parent or family member reports the abduction of their child.

In the case of Johnson, a press release says there were “hours” between the time her father reported her abduction and the time an Amber Alert was issued. House Bill 2295, or the “Nalani Johnson Rule” would try to make sure no time is wasted in the search for a kidnapped child.

RELATED STORIES:

Two-year-old Nalani Johnson was abducted in Penn Hills at the end of August and found dead several days later in Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County.

Sharena Nancy, 25, is now charged with criminal homicide in little Nalani Johnson’s death. She also faces abuse of a corpse charges.