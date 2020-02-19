Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police seized heroin and a large amount of cash in a raid on Carrington Street late Tuesday night.
According to the police, after several days of surveillance and obtaining a search warrant, police searched the home in the 200 block of Carrington Strret and found 140 bricks of heroin and nearly $1,400 in cash.
They also discovered packaging materials and narcotics paraphernalia.
One man was arrested and his identity has not been made available.
Charges are pending.
