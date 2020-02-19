  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    03:40 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30AM
    05:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 5AM
    06:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 6AM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drug Bust, Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police seized heroin and a large amount of cash in a raid on Carrington Street late Tuesday night.

According to the police, after several days of surveillance and obtaining a search warrant, police searched the home in the 200 block of Carrington Strret and found 140 bricks of heroin and nearly $1,400 in cash.

They also discovered packaging materials and narcotics paraphernalia.

One man was arrested and his identity has not been made available.

Charges are pending.

Comments