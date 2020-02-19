Filed Under:Baseball, Local TV, MLB, PEDs, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pirates


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Pirate has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Pablo Reyes #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after been struck out during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on September 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

Infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes received the suspension on Wednesday after testing positive for Boldenone, Major League Baseball announced.

Reyes is on the Pirates’ Triple-A Indianapolis Indians roster and was not invited to spring training.

The suspension begins at the start of the 2020 season.

Reyes hit .203 last season.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments