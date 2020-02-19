Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Pirate has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
Infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes received the suspension on Wednesday after testing positive for Boldenone, Major League Baseball announced.
Reyes is on the Pirates’ Triple-A Indianapolis Indians roster and was not invited to spring training.
The suspension begins at the start of the 2020 season.
Reyes hit .203 last season.
