PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A musician with Pittsburgh roots has returned to the Steel City for a concert at City of Asylum on the North Side.

David Highfield went to see trumpet player and vocalist Benny Benack III to talk and hear a performance.

Benack grew up in Pittsburgh, attending concerts from other musicians around town.

“I was so fortunate to grow up here in Pittsburgh, because the jazz scene was so strong,” said Benack.

Benack’s career as a musician later took him to New York and touring around the world, but he’s never forgotten the influence of the Pittsburgh jazz scene.

Benack also has music in his lineage.

His grandfather, also a trumpet player, wrote the Pirates theme song “Beat’em Bucs” in 1960 with Joe Negri, or “Handyman Negri” from “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.”

Benack’s mother is also a voice teacher at Carnegie Mello University.