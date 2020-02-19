Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating two similar threats made to a Five Guys, one made as recently as Wednesday afternoon.
Pittsburgh Police say officers responded to a phoned-in bomb threat at a restaurant on the 100 block of Bouquet Street around 4:50 p.m. They received a similar threat Monday night, they say.
Officers cleared the restuarant. K-9 officers were brought in, but they didn’t find anything.
