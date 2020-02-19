



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local Pittsburgh students designed a door to honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Therapeutic students in grades 1-3 at Pittsburgh Carmalt decorated their door to honor the basketball star and his daughter.

In January, a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California killed nine people — including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

Notable Pittsburgh natives and athletes expressed sorrow after Bryant’s death.

The designed featured inspiration quotes and a picture of Bryant holding his daughter.

“The class discussed one of his many motivational quotes, “Life is too short to get bogged down and discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going.” Then, students wrote what the quote means to them by completing the sentence starters, “Life is too short to worry about________. I’m going to keep moving and stay positive by_______,” a post on Facebook by Pittsburgh Public School said.