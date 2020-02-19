



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grief-stricken families who lost children recently to gun violence joined with community groups to try and find solutions for peace.

On Tuesday, the families of a toddler shot and killed in Beltzhoover and the teen shot in Wilkinsburg were in attendance.

Elarrah Findley’s mother, siblings, cousins, aunts and nephews spoke out about their incredible pain.

Findley was gunned down, along with her boyfriend, in November 2019 in Wilkinsburg.

She had just graduated high school and wanted to be an EMT.

“And I hope and pray to God every day … confess to what you did to my child,” Findlay’s mother Ebony Saunders said. “Because that was my baby and she didn’t deserve that.”

Findley’s grieving family was among those joining forces in pain and the pursuit of change on Tuesday at a prayer-and-action rally that was sponsored by the South Pittsburgh Coalition For Peace.

They strategized about youth summits, legislation and how to positively impact the lives of young people.

The family of Chassity Clancy was also in attendance.

She was shot and killed in Beltzhoover and was laid to rest on Monday.

The South Pittsburgh Coalition For Peace said Tuesday’s rally was in the works, but Clancy’s death was the tipping point.