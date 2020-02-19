



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen this week getting ready for Fat Tuesday!

Fat Tuesday Jambalaya

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

5 pound chicken cut into 8 pieces

Creole Seasoning, recipe follows

2 cups chopped onions

1 cup chopped bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 pound smoked sausage, sliced into 1/4-inch slices

4 bay leaves

2 cups chopped tomatoes, peeled and seeded

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 cups white rice

8 cups chicken stock

1 pound rock shrimp

1 cup chopped green onions

Salt and cayenne

Directions:

In a large saucepan, heat the vegetable oil. Season the chicken with Creole Seasoning. When the oil is hot, add the chicken, skin side down, and sear for 6 minutes and then turn the chicken over and continue to sear for 4 minutes. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Add the onions, peppers, and celery to the pan. Season with salt and cayenne. Sauté the vegetables for about 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are wilted. Add the sausage and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the bay leaves, tomatoes, and garlic. Sauté for 2 minutes. Stir in the rice and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the stock. Season with salt and cayenne. Add the reserved chicken. Bring the liquid up to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook the jambalaya for 30 minutes, covered, stirring occasionally. Season the rock shrimp. Add the shrimp to the pan and continue to cook for 30 minutes. Stir in the green onions and re-season if necessary.

Yield: 6 servings

Creole Seasoning:

Ingredients:

2 1/2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon dried thyme

Combine all ingredients thoroughly.

Yield: 2/3 cup