



HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A landslide is closing one lane of Route 28 South in Harmar Township.

PennDOT says a single-lane closure is in place because of a landslide between the Harmar and RIDC interchanges.

When gravity brought down the large boulder, only the guard rail kept it from bounding out into traffic.

Crews made quick work of the cleanup, while up above, the rock outcrop look poised to shed a few more tons.

But the experts took a look today, and there aren’t any rocks actively falling. A rock fall ditch designed when the road was built is meant to catch these rocks.

With the freeze-thaw cycle, seeing rocks shake loose is not that unusual, but the area of the slope in question is not like the area just north that required fencing to protect traffic.

Experts say the slope is not as high, so rocks won’t hit the ground with as much energy. Falling rocks won’t bounce as far or as high. However, the rock fall ditch does need a bit of maintenance when rocks fall.

The lane will remain closed for several days.