



MIAMI (KDKA) — Antonio Brown may want to keep an eye on his surroundings while in the gym.

Brown was hit in the head after bench pressing while working out in Florida Wednesday. The whole incident was caught on Instagram live video.

Looks like Antonio Brown has entered concussion protocol #AB #NFL pic.twitter.com/qLhatJhzjc — The Spike King 👑 (@SpikeKing76) February 20, 2020

When Brown stood up after his reps, a portion of the squatting rack seems to just miss him on the one side, and strike him in the head on the other side of the rack.

Brown is currently a free agent, while the NFL is still investigating his arrest and other off-field issues over the last year.