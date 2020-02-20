  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Shaler, Shaler Township

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman may be injured after her SUV went over a hillside in Shaler.

Shaler Township Police say a woman drove her car over an embankment near the edge of a driveway around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Crews on scene helped her to the top of the hill.

Police say she was transported to the hospital after suffering a minor injury.

Photos showed some damage to the rear of the SUV.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

