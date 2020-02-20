Comments
CARROLL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Carroll Township say someone is stealing from the dead.
According to the Caroll Township Police Department, they are investigating two burglaries that took place just days after the homeowner had died.
The robberies were committed in the Craven Plan area of Carroll Township and police say the suspect entered the rear of the houses and took jewelry, silverware purses, and other valuables.
Police do believe that the suspect knew about the deaths.
They are asking anyone with information to call them at 724-483-5556.
