



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Gerrit Cole will be taking the mound against the team that drafted him pretty early this season.

The Yankees have announced that Cole will be making the start in Spring Training for the team on Monday, February 24th against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cole is projected to start that second Spring Training home game for the Yanks, who signed him to a nine-year $324 million contract in the offseason. That is the largest contract ever awarded to a pitcher in MLB history.

Cole played for the Astros before that, as the Bucs traded him on January of 2018 to Houston for Joe Musgrove, Colin Moran, Michael Feliz and Jason Martin.

Cole has started one game against the Bucs since the trade. It took place in Houston on June 25th of last year. Cole earned the win in the game, going six innings and recording three strikeouts in the 5-1 victory.

This may not be the only matchup for Cole against his former employer this season, as the Pirates and Yankees have an interleague series at PNC Park on June 16th and 17th.

The Pirates start Spring Training game action Saturday, February 22nd against the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m.