ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – A water main break has left some people in Aliquippa without water.
The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa says a 16-inch water main break near the Sheffield Terrace water tank and booster station is impacting customers in the areas of Upper Brodhead Road, Sheffield Heights, upper and lower Sheffield Terrace and upper Woodlawn Park in Hopewell Township.
Drone footage showed a large water main break, with water streaming down the road at Pierce and Division streets.
Customers in those areas have no water. Once it is restored, a Boil Water Advisory will be issued.
Those without service can get bottled water at the Water Treatment Plant on Hopewell Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
