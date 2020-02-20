Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An instrumental piece to the Pittsburgh Steelers success in the 1970s has died.
Dan Radakovich died at the age of 84 years old, announced Thursday by Robert Morris University.
Radakovich, a Duquesne native, coached with the Steelers in 1971 and from 1974-77. He won two Super Bowls with the black and gold.
He also was a coach at Robert Morris in 1994 and 1996-2007.
Radakovich graduated from Penn State in 1957 and was later known as “Bad Rad.”
