PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An instrumental piece to the Pittsburgh Steelers success in the 1970s has died.

(Photo Credit: Robert Morris Athletics)

Dan Radakovich died at the age of 84 years old, announced Thursday by Robert Morris University.

Radakovich, a Duquesne native, coached with the Steelers in 1971 and from 1974-77. He won two Super Bowls with the black and gold.

He also was a coach at Robert Morris in 1994 and 1996-2007.

Radakovich graduated from Penn State in 1957 and was later known as “Bad Rad.”

