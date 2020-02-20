Filed Under:Bethel Park, Local TV, Missing Person


BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police are looking for a missing 19-year-old teen who police say has autism and is bipolar.

Nathyn Hoffman was last seen Thursday at 7 a.m. at Fairfield Inn on Neville Island.

He might be wearing a dark blue jacket and dark blue sweatpants.

Police say he uses public transportation and frequents downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore.

He left yesterday evening without his medication, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.

