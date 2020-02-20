



BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police are looking for a missing 19-year-old teen who police say has autism and is bipolar.

Nathyn Hoffman was last seen Thursday at 7 a.m. at Fairfield Inn on Neville Island.

MISSING PERSON: Nathyn Hoffman, 19-year-old Autistic/Bipolar male, last seen earlier today on Neville Island. Left Bethel Park yesterday evening without his medication. If seen, please contact local police immediately and also notify BPPD at 412-833-2000. pic.twitter.com/ramRhD2FnW — Bethel Park Police (@bethelparkpd) February 20, 2020

He might be wearing a dark blue jacket and dark blue sweatpants.

Police say he uses public transportation and frequents downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore.

He left yesterday evening without his medication, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.