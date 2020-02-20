PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A diner just south of Pittsburgh continues to serve patrons under new ownership.

Pittsburgh Today Live’s Ron Smiley took a trip down to The Dor-Stop to meet with Co-owner Jennifer Berger.

The Dor-Stop has been a legend to Dormont for the past 34 years, recently under new management.

Berger and her husband took over The Dor-Stop 4 and a half years ago after leaving their corporate jobs for something new.

The Dor-Stop is known for its pancakes, french toast and their best-selling corned beef Rueben.

The Dor-Stop has 3 different batters they use for their pancakes, a plain batter, a pumpkin batter available all year round, and an oatmeal batter. In all, they do 7 different types of pancakes using these batters.

The Dor-Stop is still adding items to their menu, from daily specials to the newly added Rueben sandwich.

In front of Ron was a vegetarian egg’s benedict, complete with 2 pieces of Italian toast, over medium eggs, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hollandaise sauce and home fries on the side.

The Dor-Stop sees a lot of regulars, such as high school athletes and local sports personalities.

The Dor-Stop is open Monday to Saturday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.