PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has suspended one of its sororities because of alleged hazing.

A Pitt spokesperson told KDKA the Delta Zeta sorority may have been involved in hazing new members.

The university’S full statement reads:

“The University has received reports that the Delta Zeta sorority may have been involved in new member hazing and conduct that violates the Student Code of Conduct as well as the Fraternity and Sorority Guidelines. An investigation has begun, and the sorority has been placed on Interim Suspension of Registration. This means that Delta Zeta must cease all organizational operations until further notice. Our policies and expectations have been made very clear to our students. We encourage all students to reflect on their involvement in our fraternity and sorority community and their organization’s commitment to a culture that values excellence and the well-being of its community members. The University will continue to investigate all allegations of hazing and other violations of the Student Code of Conduct.”