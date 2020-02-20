PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh city firefighter is accused of trying to meet a 10-year-old girl in Virginia for sex.

The firefighter, Brian Kosanovich, was identified in an FBI investigation, a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said.

The FBI’s criminal complaint says Kosanovich was willing to travel to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

The criminal complaint details the conversations, which began in November, between Kosanovich and who he thought was a mother and her 10-year-old daughter in Virginia.

He was allegedly on social media sites looking to connect with a mother and her 10-year-old daughter, asking explicit questions and permission to do things to the girl.

After lengthy discussions on these sites, Kosanovich set up a time to meet the girl and her mom — who was actually an FBI investigator.

He was arrested on Thursday at a Chili’s restaurant in Virginia.

He has been removed from duty in Pittsburgh and placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

“As this is an ongoing case, we will have no further comment at this time,” a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said.

He is charged with coercion and enticement, taking indecent liberties with children and the use of a communications system to facilitate offenses involving children.

Kosanovich remains in FBI custody and has a detention hearing on Monday.

