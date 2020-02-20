Filed Under:K-9 Comfort Dogs, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Pittsburgh News, Zane


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s cutest comfort dog just celebrated a birthday.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police/Twitter)

The Pittsburgh Police’s comfort dog Zane celebrated his first birthday, according to a Twitter post from the police on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Police shared a photo of Zane with the cutest birthday hat and dog bone-shaped cake.

The officers threw him a birthday party and enjoyed some cupcakes.

Zane, a golden retriever, is the Pittsburgh Police’s first comfort dog.

“Zane” whose name means in Hebrew “gift” and “prayed for” fits right in at Zone Four where he has helped officers coping with the trauma from responding to the Tree of Life tragedy.

Happy birthday, Zane!

