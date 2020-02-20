PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Central Diner & Grille in Robinson Township aims to be your home away from home.

Pittsburgh Today Live’s David Highfield and Heather Abraham visited Central Diner & Grille in Robinson Township.

From the soups and gravy’s to the freshly roasted meat, all of Central Diner’s food is made in-house.

Central Diner is run by Dimitri and Jennifer Takos, and their mission is to create an atmosphere of comfort while tapping into Dimitri’s Greek heritage.

Dimitri and Jennifer moved to Pittsburgh from Brooklyn, NY, bringing with them their Brooklyn influence.

Central Diner offers a wide variety of choices. “You can eat breakfast for dinner or dinner for breakfast,” said Takos.

Heather and David first sampled the Rueben sandwich with homemade corned beef.

Next, they tried the gyro platter with a greek salad with homemade greek dressing and grape leaves on the side.

Most of the dishes are served with pickles and coleslaw, like many New York diners.

One item in high demand at Central Diner is the Greek Lemon Chicken Soup, served on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.