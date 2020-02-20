By Paul Martino
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend, NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor, appeared in court today.

The judge dismissed the attempted homicide charge against Shalaya Briston.

The felony aggravated assault charge was held for court. The simple assault charge against Pryor was also held for court.

She was accused of stabbing Terrelle Pryor at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in the North Side after an argument.

Pryor’s Attorney Stephen Colafella has said his client was not the aggressor.

Briston’s attorney Lee Rothman says his client was acting in self-defense on the night of the stabbing.

