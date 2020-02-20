Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Weeknd is bringing his just-announced 2020 tour to Pittsburgh this summer.
On Twitter, PPG Paints Arena announced The Weeknd will bring “The After Hours” tour to Pittsburgh on June 26.
The Canadian singer songwriter will hit the road with DON TOLIVER and Sabrina Claudio.
Details about tickets were not immediately available.
