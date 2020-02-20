ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say a man showed up at a woman’s apartment and beat her over the head with a steel-toe boot.

According to police in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, 21-year-old Brian Michael Anthony’s alleged brutal crimes began in a Karen Drive home earlier this month.

“There was a domestic argument that got involved, they were separated, as she came back in the room she saw him toss her 5-month-old across the room into a chair,” said Allegheny Township Police Chief Duane Fisher.

Tuesday, facing assault and child endangerment counts, Brian Anthony failed to show at his preliminary hearing.

But the baby’s mother was there and told police Anthony offered her money to drop the charges.

According to investigators the woman said “no.”

Anthony allegedly showed up at the victim’s apartment and attacked her, kicking her in the head repeatedly as she lay on the floor. Police say he was wearing heavy-duty steel-toe boots.

After the alleged assault, Brian Michael Anthony didn’t stick around. He took off with the victim’s keys to the apartment but was eventually captured by police at a construction site in the center of the state in St. Mary’s.

Anthony is expected to be returned to Westmoreland County in the next few days.

The victim is recovering and is lucky to be alive. The infant police say Anthony threw across the room suffered no serious injuries and is fine .