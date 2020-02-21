



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new map lets you track your flush to the ALCOSAN treatment plant on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

You can now follow your flush when you enter your address, a restaurant’s or someone else’s into the map.

You can see where everything goes after you flush and see how long it takes to get there.

For example, if you flush a toilet at Heinz Field, it travels about 26,400 feet, or 5 miles, through the sewers before reaching ALCOSAN’s treatment facility. It could take anywhere between four to seven hours to get there.

You can try this out with any address you want here.