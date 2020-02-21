BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) – A dispute is growing over fracking waste finding its way into the Monongahela River.

The state DEP says there is no proof, but the mayor of Belle Vernon say it’s just not true.

Every day, water with a grayish-white color flows from a creek into the Monongahela River near the 1-70 bridge in Belle Vernon. Mayor Gerald Jackson says it’s leachate or fracking waste from a the nearby Westmoreland landfill that’s in violation of a court order.

The mayor estimates a minimum of 50,000 gallons a day flows into creeks from the front and back side of the landfill before merging into a creek which empties into the river.

It all started when they noticed the discharge in the Belle Vernon sewage treatment plant. Superintendent Guy Kruppa says they identified the chemicals as frack waste that get washed into the water.

Belle Vernon got a court injunction to stop accepting the discharge and the plant is doing regular sewage treatment. But the mayor believes the leachate is still flowing into the river and he accuses the DEP of doing nothing to stop it.

The DEP responded to the mayor’s claims, its statement saying in full: