



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh released its Draft Bike (+) Master Plan and are holding public meetings around the city for comments and feedback.

The first of those meetings will take place this Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beechview Healthy Active Living Center on Broadway Avenue.

“The Bike(+) Plan is safety, plus access, plus sustainability, plus joyful travel,” said Mayor Bill Peduto. “It is another building block in strengthening an inclusive, vibrant, resilient city providing travel options that accommodate and respect the great diversity and needs of our people.”

The plan’s goal is to provide “a connected network of on-street and off-street facilities that will enable people of all ages and abilities to travel by bicycle and other small mobility modes to access the needs of daily life.”

“There is a direct correlation between the implementation of safe bicycling facilities and new people riding bikes for transportation,” said David White, Executive Director, Pittsburgh Bike Share. “It’s exciting to see the City enabling more people to complete short trips by bike safely and comfortably through a connected Bike(+) network.”

Public meetings and open houses will be held tonight and all next week for public comments and questions regarding the Bike (+) Master Plan.

Friday, February 21: Beechview Healthy Active Living

1555 Broadway Avenue

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monday, February 24: Arnold’s Tea

502 E. Ohio Street

3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25: The Shop

621 N. Dallas Avenue

3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26: South Side Market House

202 Bedford Square

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 27: City-Council Building Grand Lobby

414 Grant Street

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

People that are unable to attend the meeting can send their comments and questions via email to bikeped@pittsburghpa.gov or fill out a Google Form.

A draft of the plan can be found on the city’s website.