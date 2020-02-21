Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, one local organization is doing its part to help China.
The Brother’s Brother Foundation is sending 450,000 surgical face masks and over 1,300 protective suits to Wuhan.
The masks and suits will be sent to areas that have the highest concentration of coronavirus patients.
According to doctors, the supplies are desperately needed due to an international shortage of masks and other protective equipment.
