  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:10 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    03:40 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30AM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brother's Brother Foundation, Coronavirus, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Surgical Masks, Wuhan China

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, one local organization is doing its part to help China.

The Brother’s Brother Foundation is sending 450,000 surgical face masks and over 1,300 protective suits to Wuhan.

The masks and suits will be sent to areas that have the highest concentration of coronavirus patients.

According to doctors, the supplies are desperately needed due to an international shortage of masks and other protective equipment.

Comments