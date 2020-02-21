Comments
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A large oil spill is spanning across three lanes of traffic on Clairton Boulevard in West Mifflin.
On Twitter, Allegheny County says there’s an oil spill on the 200 block of Clairton Boulevard.
West Mifflin: 200 block Clairton Boulevard – Police and Fire units are on scene of a large oil spill in the roadway across three lanes. Units have one northbound lane closed at this time.
Police and fire crews are on scene. One northbound lane is closed at this time.
Officials did not say what led to the spill.
