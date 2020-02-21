  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Clairton Boulevard, Local TV, Oil Spill, West Mifflin


WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A large oil spill is spanning across three lanes of traffic on Clairton Boulevard in West Mifflin.

On Twitter, Allegheny County says there’s an oil spill on the 200 block of Clairton Boulevard.

Police and fire crews are on scene. One northbound lane is closed at this time.

Officials did not say what led to the spill.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments