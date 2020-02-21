HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives will be considering a bill to legalize recreational marijuana.

Democrat Jake Wheatley of Allegheny County has introduced the bill and this isn’t the first time he’s introduced the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana.

In 2018, Wheatley introduced a bill legalizing marijuana and said it could bring $580 million in tax revenue which could be used to fund student loan forgiveness, after school programs, and more.

Wheatley’s bill would not only legalize marijuana but it would also expunge the records of people with non-violent marijuana offenses.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, more than 600,000 people in the United States were arrested for minor marijuana offenses. Wheatley said the updated bill would help provide relief for the over-stressed criminal justice system and the growth of Pennsylvania.