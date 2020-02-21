



WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Following the endorsement of Heather Kass and other comments, Congressman Mike Doyle has now joined the call for the resignation of Allegheny County Democratic Chair Eileen Kelly.

“Allegheny County Democratic Chair Eileen Kelly’s comments at yesterday’s press conference were troubling and unacceptable,” Doyle said in a statement. “It is clear to me and many other leaders and stakeholders in the Democratic Party that the Chair must resign to ensure that Democrats across the country have faith in our party and remain unified. It’s time for fresh, new leadership and to re-examine our bylaws to ensure we unite our party around common values in this vitally important election year.”

A lot of the criticism for Kelly has come from the fact that the endorsement of Heather Kass comes with questions.

Those in the party were disappointed by the endorsement of Kass due to past posts on social media pages praising President Donald Trump, criticizing and decrying the Affordable Care Act, and disagreeing with Hillary Clinton.

Another local representative criticized Kelly but did not call for her resignation.

Congressman Conor Lamb decried Kelly’s lack of a plan.

“Yesterday’s press conference was the most recent example of something I’ve seen for some time, which is that our Chairwoman does not seem to have a plan for our party in the most important election of our lives,” Lamb said in a statement.

The @AlleghenyDems Chairwoman’s attacks on the County Executive & a County Council member yesterday were completely out of line & only hurt the unity we are all striving for within our party. pic.twitter.com/HmHVgSk1xb — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) February 20, 2020

“This is a time when we should be unified and in solidarity because of this presidential election,” Kelly said in a press conference.