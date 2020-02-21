Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Homewood North.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a Shotspotter alert on the 7400 block of Race Street around 1:05 p.m. Friday.
When they arrived, police say they saw a man who had been shot while sitting in a vehicle. The man was struck in the leg and is in “critical but stable condition,” police say.
No one else was injured and there is no description of the suspect.
Police are investigating.
