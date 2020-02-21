ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Plans are moving forward to demolish and redevelop the oldest housing complex within the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

Hawkins Village was built in 1941 and is now one step closer to getting a makeover.

But residents have to relocate first.

The Allegheny County Housing Authority told KDKA they’ve met with the community, and residents agree that the benefits of a new community outweigh the inconvenience of having to relocate.

Hawkins Village was built nearly 80 years ago, and the housing authority said it’s time for a replacement.

Built during World War II, the nearly 200 units that makeup Hawkins Village in Rankin are in need of refreshing.

The Allegheny County Housing Authority said the kitchens are too small for family dinners, kids need room for homework and units have no air conditioning.

The Allegheny County Housing Authority Board of Directors voted on Friday to request federal approval of the plan.

If state housing tax credits are received, Hawkins Village will be demolished later this year.

The new $35 million complex will be built with about 100 fewer units and the development will have a new name.

Once approved, families will start relocating later this year and housing authority officials say they will have assistance in relocating either to another public housing community or by using a housing voucher to subsidize rent.

Families who want to return to Hawkins Village will be chosen on the basis of seniority.

The new units won’t be as stacked together, and there will be more green space.

The goal is is to improve the quality of life.