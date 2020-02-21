MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – It all started with a simple request online.

One school counselor at Sto-Rox School District went online to ask for help, saying the district did not have enough paper for the rest of the school year.

On Thursday night, parents confronted school board members at a meeting, demanding answers.

“My concerns are that the district failed our students, that they did not make this public knowledge before it was put all over the media,” said Danielle Speizak, a parent. “I feel that the community has come together to bring all of the awareness where it needs to be.”

Since this knowledge became public, the district has received dozens of donations.