PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is facing several charges after he assaulted another man with a baseball bat and attempted to escape arrest on Friday night.

According to police, Quincy Davis was arrested Friday night after they were called to a scene where a man reported he had been assaulted with a baseball bat.

While traveling to the scene Pineridge Street in Homewood, officers received a call that a vehicle matching Davis’ was spotted on Brushton Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man matching Davis’ description with a baseball bat in his front seat and a pry bar in the driver’s side door.

Davis smelled of alcohol and had blood around his mouth. He attempted to enter the car and was detained.

Prior to being handcuffed, Davis stated he was “going to dropkick” one of the officers.

Police then went to the scene on Pineridge Street where they found the victim who made the initial call. Upon their arrival, the victim was observed to have a large knot on his jaw, bleeding from his chin, and his entire face had been swollen. He was unable to give an account of what happened to officers because he said his injuries made it difficult to talk without pain.

The people at the scene of the incident had told police that Davis had been drinking and was “extremely intoxicated.”

Davis was then transported to a local hospital, he attempted to kick out the windows of the police vehicle and threatened to kill the officers.

Once at the hospital, Davis had to be restrained to a bed by UPMC Police.

He was cleared by a doctor and is currently housed at the Allegheny County Jail.

Davis is facing charges of resisting arrest, terroristic threats, driving under the influence, and aggravated assault.